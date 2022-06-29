50/50 Thursdays
7-in-Seven Countdown: Most Competitive Districts

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our 7-in-Seven countdown continues this week with our most competitive high school football districts heading into the upcoming season.

7. 5-2A

At number 7 we head to class 2A district 5. Last season Lafayette Christian won it all, but they’ve moved up to class 4A so now Notre Dame will aim to reign supreme. They finished with 8-2 overall but came in second in district play. This district also features Welsh who took a turn in the right direction finishing with an above .500 record in 2021. The district now also includes DeQuincy and Grand Lake who make the jump from class 1A while Lake Arthur, Notre Dame, Vinton and Welsh stay put.

6. 4-3A

Now we head up to class 3A for a district that came down to two teams that always find themselves in the hunt for the crown. None other than Iota and Church Point. The Bears went undefeated overall and in district play in 2021, while the Bulldogs only lost one game in district standings. Iota will lose some veteran leadership on offense with the departure of QB Dawson Wallace, tight end Owen Harmon and a core of offensive linemen who were three year starters. It will be interesting to see how they fair with a knew young core stepping up in 2022.

