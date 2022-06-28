SWLA Arrest Report - June 27, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 27, 2022.

Isreal Paul Duncan, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal modification of an exhaust system; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Raylon Demontre Jenkins Jr., 26, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Donavon Marquez Guillory, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; aggravated second-degree battery; probation detianer.

Caleb Layne Bailey, 18, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Damian Scott Jr., 39, Katy, TX: Aggravated arson.

Ronald James Plumber, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; misdemeanor sexual battery; obscenity; trespassing.

Joshua Jamal Fontenot, 30, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Benjamin Joseph Broussard, 38, Westlake: Contempt of court; careless operation; no inspection sticker on vehicle.

Danielle Dnae Benson, 25, Bell City: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Kernecia Michelle Brown, 27, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Kourtlyn Marie Hall, 22, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth under $5,000.

