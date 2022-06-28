50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

SWLA Arrest Report - June 27, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 27, 2022.

Isreal Paul Duncan, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal modification of an exhaust system; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Raylon Demontre Jenkins Jr., 26, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug.

Donavon Marquez Guillory, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; aggravated second-degree battery; probation detianer.

Caleb Layne Bailey, 18, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.

Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).

Damian Scott Jr., 39, Katy, TX: Aggravated arson.

Ronald James Plumber, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; misdemeanor sexual battery; obscenity; trespassing.

Joshua Jamal Fontenot, 30, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Benjamin Joseph Broussard, 38, Westlake: Contempt of court; careless operation; no inspection sticker on vehicle.

Danielle Dnae Benson, 25, Bell City: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.

Kernecia Michelle Brown, 27, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.

Kourtlyn Marie Hall, 22, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth under $5,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Kenneth Duplechin, left, and Darren Gaspard are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old

Latest News

We'll see scattered showers and storms each afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms possible today, unsettled much of the week
Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) made the trip to Lake Charles and got to see firsthand some of...
Hurricane recovery: Sen. Cassidy visits Barbe High School
Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) made the trip to Lake Charles and got to see firsthand some of...
Sen. Cassidy tours Barbe High
Lightning from Sunday’s storm is what officials said they believe the preliminary cause is for...
Lightning suspected of causing four house fires in Lake Charles Sunday