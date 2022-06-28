SWLA Arrest Report - June 27, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 27, 2022.
Isreal Paul Duncan, 22, Lake Charles: Illegal modification of an exhaust system; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Raylon Demontre Jenkins Jr., 26, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Donavon Marquez Guillory, 28, Lake Charles: Possession of a firearm by a person convicted of felonies; aggravated second-degree battery; probation detianer.
Caleb Layne Bailey, 18, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000.
Rigsby Dewayne Simmons, 57, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse (2 charges).
Damian Scott Jr., 39, Katy, TX: Aggravated arson.
Ronald James Plumber, 35, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; misdemeanor sexual battery; obscenity; trespassing.
Joshua Jamal Fontenot, 30, Lake Charles: Failure to signal while turning; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.
Benjamin Joseph Broussard, 38, Westlake: Contempt of court; careless operation; no inspection sticker on vehicle.
Danielle Dnae Benson, 25, Bell City: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of justice.
Kernecia Michelle Brown, 27, Lake Charles: Cruelty to juveniles.
Kourtlyn Marie Hall, 22, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things worth under $5,000.
