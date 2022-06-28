50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Sulphur considering public emergency to replace wastewater treatment UV disinfection system

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is considering declaring a public emergency to expedite the bid process to replace an ultraviolet disinfection system in the city’s wastewater treatment.

The UV disinfection system is only used for wastewater and not in water that is shipped to Sulphur residents, Mayor Mike Danahay said.

The public emergency declaration will be considered at a special-called City Council meeting Thursday.

Danahay said the city’s wastewater plants sustained millions of dollars worth of damage during Hurricane Laura which included the UV disinfection system. He says city workers have been able to keep the UV disinfection system functional since then, and have used other systems to disinfect the water when it did not work.

However, he says the system is reaching the point that it is beyond repair.

According to Danahay, a new UV disinfection system will cost about $650,000 and is needed to stay in compliance with the Department of Environmental Quality.

The City will be seeking reimbursement from FEMA for this.

Danahay says the public emergency declaration is to help expedite the normal public bid process. This will speed up the various steps that have to be taken in order to make a public bid.

“We don’t do it often and we don’t want to do it often,” Danahay said. “This is a situation where we are in a true emergency.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Kenneth Duplechin, left, and Darren Gaspard are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old

Latest News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Breaux Bridge man cited for possessing venomous snakes
Louisiana State Capitol
Gov. Edwards vetoes some bills lawmakers passed in 2022 Legislative Session
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interviews - Red White Blue and You 2022
KPLC 7 News Sunrise Interviews - Red White Blue and You 2022
We'll see scattered showers and storms each afternoon
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms possible today, unsettled much of the week