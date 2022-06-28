50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Report: State trooper refuses to give blood sample in DWI arrest

Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta,...
Louisiana State Trooper Aubin Young has been placed on leave following a DWI arrest in Atlanta, Georgia.(Atlanta City Detention Center)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana State Trooper arrested for a DWI in Atlanta declined to provide a blood sample, according to the incident report.

Aubin Young, 34, of Lake Charles, was placed on leave last week following his arrest, according to Troop D officials.

The Atlanta Police Department provided the incident report at the request of KPLC’s Investigative Team.

An Atlanta police officer saw Young driving the wrong way on a one-way street around 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, according to the report. Young was pulled over on another street before continuing on for a short distance, then pulled over again, the report says.

The officer said he smelled alcohol on Young’s breath, according to the report. When he asked Young for his license, Young looked all over the inside of his vehicle despite it sitting right next to him in the driver’s door handle, the report reads.

Young told officers that he was a Louisiana State Trooper and that he was a military officer.

A second officer put Young through field sobriety tests then asked him to provide a preliminary breath test.

Young agreed, but “once the device was set up and ready Mr. Young attempted multiple times to provide a sample but either did not blow any air out, sucked in, or provided an insufficient sample,” the report reads.

Young was then arrested for a DUI, read his rights “and refused to provide a sample of his breath or his blood,” the report reads.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Kenneth Duplechin, left, and Darren Gaspard are accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl.
Two Lake Charles men sentenced to prison for sex with 14-year-old

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb
A small crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Charles witnessed the 17-foot boat taking on water...
Coast Guard assists two boaters on Prien Lake
Sulphur considering public emergency to replace wastewater treatment UV disinfection system
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
Breaux Bridge man cited for possessing venomous snakes