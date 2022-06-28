Some residents without power Monday after storms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Some residents were still in the dark Monday afternoon, the day after severe storms rolled through the Lake Area.

Residents on Tupelo Street in Lake Charles were left without power for much of the day, and one resident said he was looking forward to having the issue fixed immediately.

“The wind and the rain was whipping so hard, as you can see it knocked my screen door off, and my dog and I were in the middle of the house around the doorway, cause the house was shaking and were still without lights,” Ray Ardoin said.

Ardoin says it happened so fast, starting around 5 pm.

From Tupelo to Hodges Street, pieces of tree branches were spread across the sidewalks and in front of homes after being knocked down by strong winds.

More than 11,000 households and businesses were affected by the power outages in Calcasieu Parish, and Entergy says most of them had been resolved by Monday.

“We just gonna have to sweat it out - everything is off but, is still cool for now,” Ardoin said.

He said electricians are supposed to be stopping by his home to help with the outage, but he was unclear exactly what time that would be.

We asked Entergy Louisiana about the specific cause of the widespread outages and how serious the damage to utilities was. We also asked them to comment on the ability of the grid to withstand a hurricane. Entergy Louisiana issued the following statement in response:

Last night’s outages in southwest Louisiana were caused primarily by severe storms that brought both high winds and lighting. We saw approximately 11,000 outages in the area that were restored by 5 a.m. this morning. We continue to make investments into the reliability of our power grid, this includes ensuring that when outages do occur, we are able to restore them as quickly and as safely as possible.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.