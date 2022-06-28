Remembering Hurricane Audrey: Survivor speaks 65 years later

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sixty-five years ago today, Cameron Parish residents woke up to pure horror. A slow-moving, weak hurricane had suddenly exploded to a fast-moving major hurricane.

Hurricane Audrey trapped many residents who had gone to bed the night before believing they had time to escape in the morning. Cameron residents were led to believe they had more time than they did to evacuate the parish ahead of the hurricane - and the result was tragic.

Audrey is the seventh deadliest hurricane that has hit the United States, with at least 500 casualties.

Early morning on June 27, 1957, the hurricane crept ashore while many were still sleeping.

Larry Dyson, now 90, was 25 years old at the time. He was with his wife and baby daughter, and their house was rapidly filling with water. They ran to a neighbor’s house to ride out the storm.

Dyson says they knew nothing about surviving a hurricane when a stranger knocked on the door.

“He said, ‘Have you all ever been through a storm like this before?’ ‘No sir,” said Dyson. “He said, ‘Well, if you do what I tell you to do, you’ll be alright.’”

Dyson said they did as the stranger advised. “Open the doors and let the water come in, or else your house will float. And they’ll float out in deeper water. You don’t want your house to float at all, just stay where it’s at,” said Dyson.

To this day, he believes the stranger was an angel - or that God was using him as an angel. He was later identified as John Dutchcar, a pipeline engineer who was stranded nearby.

Later, the family was devastated because Larry’s parents’ house floated off, and they were told his father had died.

“We were up there all broke up knowing that we’d lost Daddy. And out of the clear blue I heard my name called and it was Daddy,” Dyson said.

Turns out Daddy was inside the home fighting off an extremely agitated wild cow.

“He just held on with one hand and fought that cow with his other as it swam around in the living room. Couldn’t get to the floor, the cow would just float. He fought that cow until the water went down,” he said.

Dyson sent his wife and baby to Alexandria as he stayed to help with recovery. He says he and his family never had to be told to leave Cameron well ahead of future hurricanes.

Dyson’s dad, Alvin, was a state representative then. He and a colleague went to see Gov. Earl Long about making insurance companies pay those who had lost so much.

Dyson says the governor ordered his representative to go to Cameron and to tell every insurance company to pay up to those who bought insurance, and not to nickel and dime them or their companies would be forced to leave the state.

The National Weather Service has more information about Hurricane Audrey HERE.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.