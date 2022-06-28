FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms possible today, unsettled much of the week

Temperatures head back into the upper 80's this afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Most of us managed to stay on the drier side for our Monday as showers and storms never materialized during the afternoon, but rain chances are back into the mix this afternoon as well. Scattered storms look to develop as we see a little more sunshine this afternoon, but the best chance of seeing any storms will be along and south of I-10. Widespread rain will make a return as we head into late week as an area of low pressure will move to the north and bring another surge of deep tropical moisture.

We'll see another round of storms possible this afternoon (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning you can expect a similar start to the last several days with most locations in the middle to upper 70′s. For most areas we are just seeing a few clouds, but we are watching a batch of light rain off to our east that is slowly drifting to the south and west that could lead to a few wet commutes as we head closer to sunrise. Much like Monday we see a gradual warm up with most of us only in the middle 80′s by lunchtime and then we only look to hit the upper 80′s to lower 90′s for the afternoon. We definitely won’t complain about the cooler weather this week or the rain as we are in desperate need of any rain we could get. Unfortunately, widespread rain doesn’t look to be very likely this afternoon as the area of low pressure has drifted a little farther south this morning, but don’t worry better rain chances are in the forecast as we head towards late week as the low reverses course and brings more widespread rain to areas of the Texas coastline as well as Southwest Louisiana.

We'll see rain chances right on into the weekend (KPLC)

Overall this week will be a cooler one thanks to the increased cloud cover and shower activity, which will give us a nice break to do anything outdoors that we had to put off last week due to the heat. The stalled boundary that has provided us with rainfall the last few days will slowly drift back to the north and that will lower rain chances by the weekend as it drags the area of low pressure with it. First thing is first though as we will have to deal with scattered storms this afternoon turning into widespread storms for Wednesday with another break for Thursday. The best chance of rain is looking more like Thursday night into Friday as the area of low pressure tracks just to our west but will through deeper moisture into the area and that will help to provide our daily storm chances. The area of low pressure does have a low chance of forming into something tropical, but let me stress that this will not change the forecast for us as we stay in the upper 80′s to end the week with scattered storms almost every afternoon.

Better chance for more rain comes along the coastline (KPLC)

Looking at the second half of the ten day forecast we are looking at a slow warm up with highs rebounding into the lower 90′s for much of next week. Sunshine will return for the afternoons with just a few isolated storms for the Fourth of July and much of next week. As for the tropics, things are heating up as we have a wave in the Eastern Atlantic that is moving towards the Leeward Islands and has a 20% chance of forming. We also have Potential Tropical Cyclone 2, which is expected to become Bonnie later today or this week and potentially the first hurricane of the season. Neither of these will pose a risk to our area as high pressure keeps everything to our south.

Watching three areas in the tropics this morning (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.