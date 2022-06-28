COVID-19 in SWLA: June 28, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID-19 updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
New reinfections are included in new case counts.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated accounted for 56% of cases and 33% of deaths from June 9 to June 15.
Vaccination data consists of the latest update from the LDH.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 2,405 new cases.
· 492 new reinfections (Per the LDH: Defined as a positive viral COVID-19 test in an individual with a previous positive test at least 90 days prior).
· 5 new deaths.
· 441 patients hospitalized (56 greater than previous update).
· 66% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 53 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 127 new cases.
· 22 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 20 patients hospitalized (3 greater than previous update).
· 40 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 87 new cases.
· 13 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 43 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 3 new cases.
· 0 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 17 new cases.
· 4 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 34 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 20 new cases.
· 5 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 41 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 26 new cases.
· 4 new reinfections.
· 0 new deaths.
· 35 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 3 active cases among staff members.
