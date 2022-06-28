50/50 Thursdays
Coast Guard assists two boaters on Prien Lake

By Jakob Evans
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The United States Coast Guard assisted two boaters when their boat began taking on water Tuesday morning.

A small crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Charles witnessed the 17-foot boat taking on water while on patrol at 8:15 a.m.

After removing the two passengers, the crew used a dewatering pump to stabilize the boat and return it to the Prien Lake boat ramp. No medical concerns were reported.

The Coast Guard said carrying manual pumps on boats, even if the boat has automatic pumps, is important in situations like this.

“It can make a huge difference carrying a damage control kit with plugs, tape, and other materials to patch holes and slow flooding in case of an emergency,” officer Daniel A. Estrada Ayala said.

