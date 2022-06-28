50/50 Thursdays
Breaux Bridge man cited for possessing venomous snakes

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Breaux Bridge, LA (KPLC) - A Breaux Bridge man has been cited after Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents seized two copperhead snakes, according to the LDWF.

Agents with the department cited Caleb M. Hudson, 40, of Breaux Bridge for illegal possession of two venomous and restricted snakes on June 20, 2022.

When agents searched Hudson’s home they said they found two copperhead snakes in plastic totes. Possession of venomous and restricted snakes can carry up to a $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail.

The snakes were seized by agents and donated to the Audobon and Alexandria zoos.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

