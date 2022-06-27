Three arrested for attempted smash and grab burglary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Three people have been arrested after being accused of an attempted smash and grab style burglary as well as a 2021 burglary at a convenience store on Lake St., according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cmdr. Gene Pittman says detectives were notified of the burglary on Apr. 2, 2021. After reviewing surveillance video from the business, detectives say they noticed a gray Nissan Sentra with no license plate enter the parking lot of the store on that date. A suspect would leave the vehicle in the parking lot and later return, breaking into the business by throwing a stone through the window. The suspect reportedly stole around $4,000 worth of cigarettes.

Detectives say they eventually learned that the vehicle was registered to Nathan Johnson, 29, of Baton Rouge. After further investigation, a $32,500 warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest by Tony Fazzio on August 3, 2021.

Johnson would later be arrested for this outstanding warrant as a result of a traffic stop on June 23, 2022. Also in the vehicle during the stop were Jerry Alfred III and Jerry Alfred IV.

According to detectives, further investigation of the incident and additional surveillance footage showed that these three suspects had been planning to burglarize another convenience store on Tom Hebert Rd.

All three suspects were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center for:

Nathan Johnson: Burglary; property damage under $50,000; theft under $5,000, attempted burglary

Jerry Alfred III: Attempted burglary

Jerry Alfred IV: Attempted burglary

Detectives say they are currently assisting in a state-wide investigation being conducted on similar “smash and grab thefts.”

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.