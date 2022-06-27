SWLA Arrest Report - June 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 26, 2022.
Drekelyn Phillip Chester L Gardiner, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; careless operation; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; switched license plate.
Rusty Joseph Benoit, 39, Sulphur: Aggravated battery; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things under $5,000.
Joseph Albert Ripley, 35, DeQuincy: Violations of protective orders; stalking.
Jonathan Eugene Trahan, 28, Starks: Exploitation of the infirm; theft under $5,000.
Lashawn Lynette Lovick, 49, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Dylan James Fontenot, 30, Lake Charles: Identity theft of $1,000 or more.
Andrew David Chasson, 32, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.
Thai Trieu Hua, 54, Rosemead, CA: Property damage under $50,000.
Keanon Legendre, 38, New Orleans: Resisting a police officer with violence; battery of a police officer; trespassing.
Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.