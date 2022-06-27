50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - June 26, 2022

(KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 26, 2022.

Drekelyn Phillip Chester L Gardiner, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; careless operation; must have motor vehicle liability in vehicle; switched license plate.

Rusty Joseph Benoit, 39, Sulphur: Aggravated battery; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Joseph Albert Ripley, 35, DeQuincy: Violations of protective orders; stalking.

Jonathan Eugene Trahan, 28, Starks: Exploitation of the infirm; theft under $5,000.

Lashawn Lynette Lovick, 49, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Dylan James Fontenot, 30, Lake Charles: Identity theft of $1,000 or more.

Andrew David Chasson, 32, Lake Charles: Property damage under $50,000.

Thai Trieu Hua, 54, Rosemead, CA: Property damage under $50,000.

Keanon Legendre, 38, New Orleans: Resisting a police officer with violence; battery of a police officer; trespassing.

