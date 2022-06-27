50/50 Thursdays
Sulphur to receive additional $6.4M for Hurricane Laura recovery

FEMA
FEMA(Source: FEMA)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has been awarded an additional $6,436,724.65 in hurricane recovery reimbursement from FEMA, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.

The additional funds were made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura and are for debris removal operations reimbursement.

The federal funds will be given to the State of Louisiana which will distribute the money to Sulphur.

