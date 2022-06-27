Sulphur to receive additional $6.4M for Hurricane Laura recovery

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur has been awarded an additional $6,436,724.65 in hurricane recovery reimbursement from FEMA, according to U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins.

The additional funds were made available through the major disaster declaration for Hurricane Laura and are for debris removal operations reimbursement.

The federal funds will be given to the State of Louisiana which will distribute the money to Sulphur.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.