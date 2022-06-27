50/50 Thursdays
Storm brings heavy wind, power outages to SWLA

Storm clouds loom over Lake Charles.
(Leslie LeBleu)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The thunderstorm moving through Southwest Louisiana Sunday evening is bringing heavy wind and causing thousands of power outages.

Nearly 11,000 customers are without power in Calcasieu Parish as of 7:30 p.m., according to Entergy’s outage map.

The storm has produced quarter-sized hail in some areas.

The Lake Charles Fire Department has worked four house fires related to the storm.

We are continuing to track the storm and damages sustained in the area.

