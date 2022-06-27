She was pregnant at 14, now she wants to help other pregnant women

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman in Metairie said the high court’s decision means more expectant mothers in Louisiana will need help. Now she’s trying to provide resources for those who need help with either keeping their baby or finding a home for the newborn.

“I found myself 50 years ago at the age of 14 pregnant and this is before abortion was even legal,” said Parris Bailey, Director of Mary Song-- a restoration program for women at Victory Church in Metairie where she is also a pastor. “And hid it from my mom, so at six months pregnant, I went into an unwed mothers’ home in New Orleans on Washington Avenue.”

She said her life is coming full circle.

She called it a life-changing moment in her childhood. One that was hard and at times, lonely. But she said it brought her closer to her faith and inspired her to help others.

“All this was so painful-- but yet had a purpose,” said Bailey.

Today, she helps run the program which houses about 12 women and now she wants to do more by expanding Mary Song for expected mothers.

As laws change and the road ahead may seem uncertain for some, Bailey hopes to provide a safe space of community and support.

“It’s given me a chance to get away and be with the Lord and just really connect with Him on a deeper level. It’s helping me find my identity,” said Joanna Williams, a resident at Mary Song. She said having others lift you up during moments of darkness has been life-saving for her.

The idea of expanding the program for expectant mothers hits close to home for Williams.

“It will be awesome,” she said. “I know for myself, if I had a place-- an extended place-- like an unwed mothers’ home, I wouldn’t have had the two abortions that I had. I wouldn’t have done that had I known I had an option. But I’m grateful and it’s going to be amazing.”

Williams believes it will be a life-changing resource for some pregnant women who may have no place to turn.

“So community and support is huge and that’s really what I really want to say about Roe v. Wade, that there’s an answer and the answer is support. The answer is to help these women that no one should be turned away,” said Bailey. “We just want to encourage people--women-- not to be afraid. We want to help you through this process.”

Pastor Bailey said her ministry is still in the planning phase of the expansion of Mary Song and said it will take a lot of funding before it becomes a reality. She believes other communities, like Victory Church, will come up with avenues of support for pregnant women in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

