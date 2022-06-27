Second Harvest to hold drive-thru food giveaway in Lake Charles Thursday

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Second Harvest Food Bank will distribute food to families in need at Zion Tabernacle Baptist Church on Shattuck Street Thursday, June 30.

The drive-thru event will be open on a first come, first served basis from 9 to 11 a.m. while supplies last. No paperwork or documentation is required, but those receiving assistance must provide household information such as the recipient’s name, number of household members and current monthly income.

Second Harvest volunteers and staff will distribute meat, produce, dairy and pantry items.

Second Harvest is hosting this giveaway in partnership with New Sunlight Baptist Church to help Calcasieu Parish residents in the wake of rising food prices and ongoing disaster recovery.

“Every day in Southwest Louisiana, hardworking people are sacrificing food — their most basic need — to make up for the rising cost of other everyday essentials,” said Paul Scelfo, regional director for Second Harvest Food Bank. “This food giveaway will help many families who are struggling in the face of ongoing economic instability.”

