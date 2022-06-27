50/50 Thursdays
Horse killed in Allen Parish barn fire

A horse was killed when a barn became engulfed in flames on Cappel Road in Allen Parish Sunday.
A horse was killed when a barn became engulfed in flames on Cappel Road in Allen Parish Sunday.(Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:19 PM CDT
Kinder, La. (KPLC) - A horse was killed when a barn became engulfed in flames on Cappel Road in Allen Parish Sunday.

Three engines and eight volunteers with Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 responded to the fire at 12:52 p.m., at which time the barn was already fully engulfed.

One of the horses in the barn escaped, but the other did not make it out.

The cause is under investigation, but firefighters suspect it was related to hot and dry conditions in the area.

A horse was killed when a barn became engulfed in flames on Cappel Road in Allen Parish Sunday.
( Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 )

