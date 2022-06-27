Horse killed in Allen Parish barn fire

Kinder, La. (KPLC) - A horse was killed when a barn became engulfed in flames on Cappel Road in Allen Parish Sunday.

Three engines and eight volunteers with Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 responded to the fire at 12:52 p.m., at which time the barn was already fully engulfed.

One of the horses in the barn escaped, but the other did not make it out.

The cause is under investigation, but firefighters suspect it was related to hot and dry conditions in the area.

( Allen Parish Fire Protection District 4 )

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.