FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms return this afternoon, unsettled week ahead

You'll need the umbrella by the afternoon (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Our Sunday came to a stormy close for many as scattered showers and storms pushed through the area to end the day and some of those storms packed a punch bringing hail and damaging winds to portions of Southwest Louisiana. It was also the warmest day of the year for many as high temperatures reached the triple digits for a few of our northern communities with upper 90′s for the rest of us. Cooler weather is on the way for the week ahead, but that comes at the hand of showers and storms each afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms make a return this afternoon (KPLC)

As you make your way out the door this morning we are seeing quiet conditions with just a few clouds passing by from time to time. Temperatures are off to a similar to start to what we saw last week, although we are a little more seasonable with most areas sitting in the middle 70′s to start out. Clouds will be more of a factor throughout today with a little sunshine breaking out from time to time, but the clouds will ultimately keep us on the cooler side for the afternoon. Highs today only warm back into the upper 80′s to near 90 and a lot of that will depend on just how much sunshine we see over the course of the day. As we move into the afternoon scattered showers and storms will make a return and they look to be rather widespread once again with the primary impacts being heavy rain and frequent lighting. Make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App as well as the rain gear handy as showers and storms will be in the forecast for much of the week ahead as we track an unsettled pattern.

Temperatures remain slightly below average the next 5 days (KPLC)

The reason for all of the rain chances this week is a stationary boundary that is draped across the region and will continue to remain in play through the end of the week. We also have an area of low pressure spinning across the Gulf and just to the south that has a low chance of becoming something tropical, but regardless if it does or not the main issue for us is the rainfall. The rain really won’t be an issue either as we are still remaining so dry as our rain deficit remains in the double digits for areas along an south of I-10. Any of the storms that pop up through the week will have the chance of being on the stronger side, but widespread severe weather remains very low. If there is some good news it is the fact we see rainfall for one and the second is that temperatures remain on the cooler side for the week ahead as highs will stay in the upper 80′s through mid-week before warming just a few degrees into the lower 90′s by late-week. The tropics are heating up though as we have three areas to watch over the coming days, but neither of these pose a big impact risk to our area.

We'll see daily storm chances throughout the week (KPLC)

Even into next weekend and next week our rain chances look to stay in the forecast as we get in a very summer like pattern with stalled boundaries just to our east and keeping things unsettled. Models are hinting at a slow warm up as well with temperatures back into the lower and middle 90′s as the heat will slowly build in from the west. As for tropics we have Invest 94-L across the Atlantic Basin that is moving into the Caribbean and will have a 90% chance of forming over the next 5 days, but that looks to move into Central America. Another wave just to the east of that will move towards the Islands, but only has a 20% chance of developing. As for the system in the Gulf it remains at a 20% chance of formation over the next 5 days, but will just bring us some much needed rainfall.

Rain chances will increase over the next week and so are the totals (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

