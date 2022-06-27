First Alert Forecast: More rain likely this week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Well, we finally have rain in the forecast over the next several days, it will still be hot away from rain though. I expect scattered showers and storms each day now through next week. Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 70s and reach the low 90s by the afternoon. But those showers and storms should keep us from getting too hot, like we did last week. The humidity will still be here, so the heat index will still climb to near 100 away from areas that receive rainfall. And remember any thunderstorms that form this time of year can form quickly and can turn severe. Hail is not a sign of a tornado either, but usually storms that produce hail will have strong straight-line winds. Winds of 60 mph can do as much damage as a EF-0 tornado, or more, as was the case Sunday.

We'll see daily storm chances throughout the week (KPLC)

The tropics are slowly heating up with the National Hurricane Center outlining 3 areas. The first is over the northern Gulf of Mexico, though this seems unlikely to develop. And even if it did it will move westward to Texas. It is partly the reason for the increased rain chances the next few days. The next 2 areas are way out in the Atlantic Ocean and pose no threat to SWLA at this time. And this time of year, that area is usually not that favorable for development anyway. Being so far south is a huge limiting factor too. As always please monitor KPLC for updates on the tropics; and remember there are a lot of people posting models online, but one model image is a poor way to get information…

