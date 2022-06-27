50/50 Thursdays
City of Lake Charles asks residents to report storm debris on roads

City of Lake Charles asks residents to report storm debris on roads
City of Lake Charles asks residents to report storm debris on roads(KPLC viewer)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is asking residents to report problematic storm debris on roads from last night’s summer storm.

Solid Waste Crews are currently clearing downed limbs and trees from streets and drainage crews are clearing catch basins. These crews will continue to monitor and clear areas throughout the city as additional rainfall is expected this week.

Residents who see downed trees or limbs on streets are asked to report them by calling (337) 491-1220.

If storm debris are on private property, residents must cut and neatly stack the debris curbside for collection on their normal trash and garbage collection day.

Residents are asked not to place the debris in roadside ditches, on top of, or near storm drains or utility boxes.

The property owners must dispose of all other non-vegetative debris at one of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Solid Waste Convenience Centers.

