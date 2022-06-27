La. ‘trigger law’ on abortion blocked by state court; abortion care to resume

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -

UPDATE: Louisiana’s “trigger law” has been blocked by a state court in response to the lawsuit filed Monday, June 27, meaning abortion care will resume in the state. A hearing has been set for July 8.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, along with Boies Schiller Flexner LLP and Ellie Schilling, is filing a petition and requesting emergency relief from Louisiana’s “trigger law” in regards to abortion on behalf of the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport.

Since the Supreme Court of the United States announced its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, June 24, Louisiana’s “trigger law” went into effect, meaning abortion immediately became illegal in the state. The emergency relief includes a request for a temporary restraining order of the enforcement of the law so clinics can resume providing abortions and patients can access the procedure.

The clinic’s administrator, Kathaleen Pittman, and Medical Students for Choice are also listed as plaintiffs in the petition. They are challenging the constitutionality of the “vague” trigger law, saying it’s impossible to tell whether any of the trigger laws are in effect, and if so, which ones, and what conduct would be prohibited, including what exceptions exist for doctors performing abortions to save a pregnant person’s life.

“There is tremendous urgency around this petition and emergency motion as the Dobbs decision has precipitated a tidal wave of canceled appointments and the withdrawal of critical services in states with trigger laws throughout the nation, perhaps none more so than in Louisiana where the trigger laws are immediately effective,” said a statement from the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“Seeking reproductive care is already difficult in the U.S., and especially in Louisiana. Now, as state governments are trying to ban abortion throughout the country, including in Louisiana, my heart is with our patients whose entire lives and future may change based on the next few days. We are committed to this monumental legal challenge – not to perpetuate an endless political battle, but to ensure our patients’ wellbeing and so that they may draw strength from our dedication to this fight,” said Pittman.

“For the first time, the Supreme Court has taken away a guaranteed personal liberty right—one that Americans have counted on for generations. A public health emergency is about to engulf the nation. As expected, Louisiana and many other states wasted no time enacting bans and eliminating abortion entirely. People who need an abortion right now are in a state of panic. We will be fighting to restore access in Louisiana and other states for as long as we can. Every day that a clinic is open and providing abortion services can make a difference in a person’s life,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

