Another violent New Orleans weekend sees 9 shootings, 10 robberies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Violent crime plagued New Orleans again over the weekend.

Police investigated multiple homicides, shootings, and 10 different armed robberies.

On Sun., June 26, police say three robberies happened back-to-back in the Marigny. In each of the cases, police say three men, armed with guns, demanded victims’ belongings and took off on foot.

The first armed robbery happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Chartres followed by another around the corner in the 600 block of Spain Street and a third in the same 2400 block of Chartres.

Police are investigating whether the crimes are connected.

“I’m always concerned about my neighborhood being safe and welcoming, not just for visitors but for residents,” said Marigny resident Dr. Maurice Sholas. “This has always been a neighborhood of people.”

Rafael Goyeneche with the Metropolitan Crime Commission says armed robberies are reemerging as one of the prevalent violent crimes in the city.

“This absolutely has an impact on the economy of the city,” Goyeneche says.

Homicides are up 53% so far this year.

Since Friday, police say two people were killed and seven others were injured in nine separate shootings.

Goyeneche says the dwindling number of officers is a contributing factor.

“The police department is down about a third of what is needed to police the city and those numbers are getting worse every week as more and more officers are resigning,” Goyeneche says.

He says it will take moving resources around to make a difference because solving the manpower issue won’t happen fast enough.

Sholas says he will not live in fear.

“We are working with police district precincts so we know who they are and who we are. Concerned citizens and neighbors have gone out to do door-to-door petitions. We have an active neighborhood association,” Sholas says. “We’re not just going to sit here and wait to be saved. We want to be a part of the solution.”

