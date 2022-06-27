50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

3 killed in two-vehicle highway crash in Lafourche Parish

(WIS)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lafourche Parish, La. (KPLC) - Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 308 Sunday morning.

The crash claimed the lives of Grant Gremillion, 47, of Sulphur, Ramiro Pineda-Perez, 44, of Berwick, and Alexander Vigil, 38, of Morgan City.

Gremillion was traveling north on Hwy 308 just south of Hwy 3220 in a 2013 Ford F-250 around 5 a.m., said Ross Brennan of Louisiana State Police Troop C. For unknown reasons, Gremillion crossed the center line while in a right curve.

Pineda-Perez and passenger Vigil were traveling south in a 2010 Chrysler 300. Pineda-Perez swerved to avoid collision, but the Ford struck the Chrysler, causing the Ford to overturn and the Chrysler to run off the road, Brennan said.

All three sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Gremillion was unrestrained, while Pineda-Perez and Vigil were both restrained, Brennan said.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troop C has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
28-year-old Jennings man killed in shooting identified
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Joshua Miller is accused of negligent homicide in a fatal crash in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles man charged with negligent homicide in crash that killed urgent care nurse

Latest News

Second Harvest to hold drive-thru food giveaway in Lake Charles Thursday
A horse was killed when a barn became engulfed in flames on Cappel Road in Allen Parish Sunday.
Horse killed in Allen Parish barn fire
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score