3 killed in two-vehicle highway crash in Lafourche Parish

Lafourche Parish, La. (KPLC) - Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 308 Sunday morning.

The crash claimed the lives of Grant Gremillion, 47, of Sulphur, Ramiro Pineda-Perez, 44, of Berwick, and Alexander Vigil, 38, of Morgan City.

Gremillion was traveling north on Hwy 308 just south of Hwy 3220 in a 2013 Ford F-250 around 5 a.m., said Ross Brennan of Louisiana State Police Troop C. For unknown reasons, Gremillion crossed the center line while in a right curve.

Pineda-Perez and passenger Vigil were traveling south in a 2010 Chrysler 300. Pineda-Perez swerved to avoid collision, but the Ford struck the Chrysler, causing the Ford to overturn and the Chrysler to run off the road, Brennan said.

All three sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Gremillion was unrestrained, while Pineda-Perez and Vigil were both restrained, Brennan said.

Toxicology samples were collected from both drivers and submitted for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troop C has investigated 24 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths in 2022.

