Welsh community raises money for stroke survivor’s treatment

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Crimson Jeffers
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends, family, and neighbors came out to downtown Welsh to support a stroke survivor and her family Saturday.

Amber Trahan suffered two strokes at the age of 31 back in March of this year. The benefit was organized to raise money to help with medical expenses as Amber continues to recover from the effects of the strokes.

“I just felt like there was a need to help her family with medical expenses. I lost my husband to cancer about eight years ago, and the town did a similar benefit for me and I felt like it was important to give back and help her family,” Shelby Lafosse, the event coordinator and owner of Red Cardinal Desserts and Café said.

And while the community has rallied around Amber, her family has been her main source of support through recovery.

“It’s so emotional, because I never knew I had this many people supporting me and behind me. It makes me work harder in therapy every day. They’ve truly been a blessing. They’ve helped every step of the way. Whether it be therapy, at home, just regular daily chores, I couldn’t do it without them,” Amber Trahan said.

The event included food, a silent auction, live music and plenty of fellowship.

The benefit raised enough money to allow Amber to complete six to eight months of treatment.

