SWLA Arrest Report - June 25, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 25, 2022.

Karla Berenice Galvan, 29, Needville, Texas: Out-of-state detainer.

John Paul Landry, 28, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana first offense (14 grams or less); possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.

Abbie G Deshotel, 55, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Rickey Washington, 29, Geismer: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotic; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; proper equipment required on vehicles; out-of-state detainer.

Zackery Deshun Fondel, 37, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; driving on roadway laned for traffic.

Hayes Andrew Trout Jr., 41, Sulphur: Possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses; violations of registration provisions: switched license plate; no motor vehicle insurance; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; careless operation.

Mark Wayne Guillory, 59, Lake Charles: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000 (2 charges); criminal trespass (2 charges).

Dwayne Joseph Marshall, 57, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Rokeshia Norman Guillory, 43, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (5 charges).

Matthew Leon Hargrove, 48, Lake Charles: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia (2 charges); criminal trespass; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Kalab Patrick Lafleur, 27, Westlake: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Garrett Lee Peak, 34, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

