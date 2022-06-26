50/50 Thursdays
Louisiana Farm Bureau convention continues in New Orleans this weekend

By Jade Moreau
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The annual Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation convention continues this weekend in New Orleans. The event is back after being postponed several times due to the pandemic.

“It’s a really good networking opportunity with people across the state, and meet people from everywhere in the state,” Brandon Vail said.

People like Vail and his wife make the trip to New Orleans for days of conferences, contests, and to celebrate farmers and their Impact to our state.

Vail is a farmer from Calcasieu Parish. Having grown up in the industry, he has raised everything from corn, crawfish, soybeans and more.

He said the convention is more than just networking. It gives farmers the opportunity to speak with others in the industry, as well as national experts and state officials.

“Pretty much any commodity you are involved with, there will be a conference pertaining to that, and it is going to be helpful networking,” Vail said. “You learn issues coming up with your commodity.”

He said the convention’s labor conference always draws a crowd, as he said labor is a constant issue farmer are faced with.

“It doesn’t matter if you are growing crop in north Louisiana, or growing cane in the south or running crawfish in the southwest corner, labor is always an issue,” Vail said.

We met with Vail in early May about the extreme heat and drought farmers were working through. He said those conditions have persisted. The convention gives farmers the opportunity to voice those concerns.

“Just to kind of keep our leaders updated on the on-going issue,” Vail said. “If this persists, you are going to see production issues. You will start to see impacts later on into next year because of lack of production.”

