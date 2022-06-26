KPLC honored with John Korbel Memorial Award for flood coverage

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The 7News team was awarded the 2021 John Korbel Memorial Public Service Award for our coverage of flooding and drainage issues in Calcasieu Parish.

The award was announced at the Louisiana Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists Public Service Awards banquet in Lafayette Saturday.

The John Korbel Memorial Public Service Award is named for a University of Louisiana at Lafayette professor and longtime journalist who led several Louisiana newsrooms. Korbel died in 2018 at age 76 after a battle with cancer.

View our winning entry below:

Flooding has plagued Lake Charles for decades but was never more evident than on May 17, 2021. The historic rainfall swamped city streets that had never flooded before. It led to rescues, displaced families, and hurricane-battered homes and businesses were forced to shutter again.

7News told the stories of those left to clean up the mess. After our continued reporting of overlooked neighborhoods and specific drainage ways clogged with storm debris from previous disasters, special meetings were called, laterals were cleaned and long-term drainage projects are underway.

