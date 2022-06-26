50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Kids, adults compete for best mullet at Beauregard Watermelon Festival

(Chaston Tavares)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The competition was fierce Saturday at the Beauregard Watermelon Festival, but this contest didn’t involve eating watermelon or spitting seeds - it was the festival’s first annual Mullet Contest.

Billy Ray Cyrus’s “I Want My Mullet Back” played as all ages showed off their “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyles, hoping to bring home a prize.

The audience voted with cheers to award first, second and third place ribbons to the top participants in the Junior (12 and under) and Adult divisions.

Beauregard Mullet Competition Adult Division entrants.
Beauregard Mullet Competition Adult Division entrants.(Chaston Tavares)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Joshua Miller is accused of negligent homicide in a fatal crash in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles man charged with negligent homicide in crash that killed urgent care nurse

Latest News

Rainier pattern finally returns
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heatwave nearing an end with increasing rain chances through next week
The audience voted with cheers to award first, second and third place ribbons to the top...
Kids, adults compete for best mullet at Beauregard Watermelon Festival
Lake Arthur swimming area
Lake Arthur police urge caution after 7-foot alligator spotted in swimming area
Deputies: Roseland man wanted for domestic charges
Deputies search for Roseland man accused pouring acid, bleach on victim’s face