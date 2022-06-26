Kids, adults compete for best mullet at Beauregard Watermelon Festival

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - The competition was fierce Saturday at the Beauregard Watermelon Festival, but this contest didn’t involve eating watermelon or spitting seeds - it was the festival’s first annual Mullet Contest.

Billy Ray Cyrus’s “I Want My Mullet Back” played as all ages showed off their “business in the front, party in the back” hairstyles, hoping to bring home a prize.

The audience voted with cheers to award first, second and third place ribbons to the top participants in the Junior (12 and under) and Adult divisions.

Beauregard Mullet Competition Adult Division entrants. (Chaston Tavares)

