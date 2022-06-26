FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heatwave nearing an end with increasing rain chances through next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the days of this relentless heatwave now numbered, our attention can finally turn toward some much needed rain our area could desperately use to put a dent in our worsening drought.

Sunday will be the last day of our upper 90s with storms holding off until late in the afternoon and evening. These will work in from the northeast late in the day tomorrow as a ridge of high pressure pushes away from the region, opening up the door for a trough to set up through next week thus bringing a long duration pattern of unsettled rainier days ahead.

A weak front moves into the area on Monday, stalling near the coastline so expect more afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms on Monday. Highs on Monday will be markedly cooler, only topping out in the upper 80s to near 90!

With this trough of low pressure hanging out over the coast this week, daily rain chances remain in play, with the addition of a possible tropical low forming closer to the coast of SE Texas by mid-week. It’s unlikely this will be a direct threat to our area and bring nothing more than increased rain chances to the northwestern Gulf Coast through the week, but it’s something we’ll watch for sure!

Right now the National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 20% chance of tropical development over the next five days, but it’s important to note that models are poorly supporting any significant tropical development at this time. Farther out, a tropical wave in the far south-central Atlantic Ocean has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next 5 days as it moves westward toward the southern Caribbean Sea by next weekend. The steering will not be conducive for this to move northward toward the Gulf, but we’ll also be watching that one over the next 7-14 days as well! The next name on the list is Bonnie.

