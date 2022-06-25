SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 24, 2022.

Morgon Gene Goodly, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Amanda Ann James, 47, Port Barre: Instate detainer.

Davonne Donell Goodly, 26, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; obstruction of justice; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; resisting an officer.

David Wesley Wilkins, 33, Shreveport: Operating while intoxicated, fourth offense; ignition interlock device offenses; operating vehicle while license is suspended; careless operation.

Brennan Cordell Pegues, 23, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, child endangerment.

Traylon Carrier, 23, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under 17 years of age.

Martanez Fitzgerald Talik Jackson, 24, Lake Charles: Instate detainer (2 charges); produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; sale, distribution or possession of legend drug without prescription or order; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Jeffery Boyd Flick II, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; direct contempt of court.

Willie Nicholas Leger, 41, Iowa: Failure to possess with required license for home improvements, residential construction required by applicable state, municipal statute.

James Thomas Goodwin Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen firearms; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule II narcotic.

Brandon Joseph Lacour, 37, Iowa: Simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; instate detainer.

Vernon Paul Burgin, 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Jaylon Paul Frye, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana second offense.

Miata Wynesha Gumms, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment; domestic abuse, child endangerment.

Christopher Jerome Cole, 37, Lake Charles: armed robbery; armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, use of firearm, additional penalty; second-degree battery.

Dustin Ray Meaux, 35, Lake Charles: Theft less than $1,000; simple burglary.

Eric Austin Miller, 26, Sulphur: Prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; prohibited acts Schedule II; theft less than $1,000; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; simple criminal damage to property less than $1,000.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.