Some rejoice, some appalled by SCOTUS ruling on Roe v. Wade

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a day some people have prayed for since 1973 when Roe v Wade became the law of the land. After Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning the landmark ruling, there are still others who feel as though women’s rights have been gutted, and that the high court’s ruling is a huge step back.

People are still trying to figure out all the ramifications. But if you’re pro-life, it’s the best day ever. Yet, if you are pro-choice and a woman, to some, it’s about worst thing that could happen.

Noon mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception was time to rejoice by so many who have prayed for an end to abortion.

“I’m so grateful to God, that he took this curse off our country today. And I hope that the governors of this country will have the courage to back it up,” said Mary Reece.

Paschal Malone was overjoyed.

“It’s a great day for humanity and a great day for America. I don’t believe in murdering innocent kids,” he said.

To many if not most here, little ones are a blessing, regardless of the circumstances.

Jack Robichaux has seven children and 32 grandchildren.

“All of ours have been unplanned pregnancies and somehow God has provided for us. There’s nothing greater that to be able to hold a baby and see God’s great gift to us,” said Robichaux.

Many pro-lifers like 32-year-old Rev. Samuel Bond were not alive when Roe v Wade happened in 1973.

“No, no, but luckily, I was born. Praise the Lord for that!” he said.

Yet the young priest says there is still much to do.

“Hey we have our work cut out ahead of us. Now we have to continue promoting a culture of life from conception all the way to old age. This is promoting the dignity of life at all stages,” he said.

And Bond says that includes helping to provide resources for those with an unplanned pregnancy.

Maria O’Dowd, who attended noon mass, was ecstatic.

“Oh my gosh I cried, it was like a B-12 shot and I feel like it’s a step in the right direction and I’m so joyful and thankful, and on the feast of the Sacred Heart. It’s just a wonderful, wonderful day,” she said.

Barbara DuBose agreed.

“I remember 1973, when this happened, it was the saddest day of my life. And today is one of the happiest days of my life. And I praise God and thank God for giving me the blessing to live long enough to see this day,” she said.

However, pro-choice advocates like Carolyn Woosley say they will keep on.

“We will not stop. We will not go back. I was an adult before Roe v. Wade. Women did go into back alleys with coat hangers and destroy their bodies,” said Woosley.

“We are saddened, appalled, horrified and furious,” she said.

Woosley says they will continue to fight for women’s right to choose.

“We will work to get Congressional legislation passed. This is a non-partisan issue. Many Republican women are for choice. A large percent of Americans, men and women, are for choice. And this has privacy issues in general. The next thing that Justice Thomas announced, he would attack Griswold, which is a right to contraception and after that will be gay marriage,” she said.

Woosley says they don’t want the government making such decisions for women.

“What we advocate is a woman and a family’s right to choose. We’re not advocating for abortion. You don’t need to believe in abortion. You can still believe in choice. That’s the whole point. We just don’t want the government involved in a private matter,” she said.

Pro-choice advocates protested in front of the Federal Courthouse starting around 5 p.m. and Woosley says there will be many protests to come.

The Catholic Church has been a major force behind the Pro-life movement since abortion was legalized in 1973.

The church has considered it an unjust law that took the lives of tens of millions of children.

Bishop Glen John Provost released a statement saying our Christian values and human decency prompt us to act civilly and to protect human life of the born and unborn.

Louisiana is one of the states where abortion will be severely restricted or banned.

Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill to criminalize almost all abortions if Roe v. Wade were overturned.

