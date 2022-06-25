50/50 Thursdays
Police find human remains under home

By Kamren Phillips
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - An Amite resident has been arrested after human remains were found under an unoccupied home.

According to Amite City Police, detectives responded to the 300 block of South Third Street, armed with a search warrant for the property. Upon entrance, detectives observed the floor was recently replaced. After uncovering the floor, they were able to recover possible human remains.

Police say the remains have been transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office for identification.

Authorities arrested Joanna Phelps, 39, on charges of principal to first degree murder and failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

Phelps was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

