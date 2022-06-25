50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

New Iberia man accused of attempting to strike roommate with hatchet

Jonathan Taylor Morgan, 38, of New Iberia, faces one count of aggravated assault, four counts...
Jonathan Taylor Morgan, 38, of New Iberia, faces one count of aggravated assault, four counts of intentional exposure to AIDS, and three counts of battery of a correctional facility employee.(Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A New Iberia man is accused of attempting to strike his roommate with a hatchet, authorities said.

Deputies were called to TV Tower Road near Fenton around 4 a.m. Friday, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

As deputies approached the camper, a man ran into the camper and began yelling for deputies to leave before deputies talked him into surrendering, Ivey said.

However, as Jonathan Taylor Morgan, 38, was being transported to the parish jail, he became irate and began kicking the rear window of the patrol unit, Ivey said. Morgan spit on deputies and repeatedly threatened to kill them and their families, Ivey said.

Morgan faces one count of aggravated assault, four counts of intentional exposure to AIDS, and three counts of battery of a correctional facility employee. 

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

It’s a busy weekend in New Orleans for more than 1,500 ranchers and farmers. They are...
Louisiana Farm Bureau hosts Centennial Celebration in New Orleans
Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed gun violence and the special session starting this week focused...
Gov. John Bel Edwards reacts to overturning of abortion law
Louisiana Clinic
Louisiana impacts of Roe v. Wade reversal
Congressman Mike Johnson responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned.
Congressman Mike Johnson responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned