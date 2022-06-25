New Iberia man accused of attempting to strike roommate with hatchet

Jeff Davis Parish, LA (KPLC) - A New Iberia man is accused of attempting to strike his roommate with a hatchet, authorities said.

Deputies were called to TV Tower Road near Fenton around 4 a.m. Friday, according to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey.

As deputies approached the camper, a man ran into the camper and began yelling for deputies to leave before deputies talked him into surrendering, Ivey said.

However, as Jonathan Taylor Morgan, 38, was being transported to the parish jail, he became irate and began kicking the rear window of the patrol unit, Ivey said. Morgan spit on deputies and repeatedly threatened to kill them and their families, Ivey said.

Morgan faces one count of aggravated assault, four counts of intentional exposure to AIDS, and three counts of battery of a correctional facility employee.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.