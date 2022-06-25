Louisiana Farm Bureau hosts Centennial Celebration in New Orleans

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a busy weekend in New Orleans for more than 1,500 ranchers and farmers. They are celebrating the Louisiana Farm Bureau’s Centennial Celebration.

It’s a time for farmers, aspiring farmers and state leaders to talk about agricultural policies, hold contests, conferences and more.

“We are going to cover some of the hot button issues for ag labor, right now,” Leon Sequeira said. “Which, of course, number one is the supply of labor. That’s a big issue across the economy.”

At the convention’s labor conference, former assistant of U.S. Labor Secretary, Leon Sequeira, spoke about the H-2A temporary agricultural worker program many farmers and ranchers use.

“I am going to spend some time talking about costs, which are a constant concern for growers,” Sequeria said. “In particular, the mandatory adverse affect wagering that is required, that has continued to increase, has put a lot of pressure of growers across the country.”

This program allows U.S. employers who follow specific requirements, the ability to bring foreign workers to the United States to fill agricultural positions.

He said wages from international competition can create pressure for farmers.

“Growers on the West Coast and even on the East Coast face stiff competition from growers in Mexico, whereby comparison, wage rates a dollar to two dollars an hour,” Sequeria said.

Willie Danos, a long-time farmer in Calcasieu Parish, said the process to acquire workers can be a hassle and very expensive.

“It is not cheap to bring these workers in,” Danos said. “You have a lot of expense to get them in and a lot of paperwork that is usually done by some type of contractor.

He said many area farmers rely on these workers.

“If you can’t get the product out of the field to the supplier, then supply and demand the price goes up, so the consumer would suffer,” Danos said. “So, it benefits everyone to have a good labor force in the agricultural community.”

