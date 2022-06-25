50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Lake Arthur police urge caution after 7-foot alligator spotted in swimming area

Lake Arthur swimming area
Lake Arthur swimming area(KPLC)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Arthur, La. (KPLC) - A seven-foot alligator visited the swimming area of Lake Arthur Park Saturday morning.

Lake Arthur police were notified of the alligator sighting, and they asked that everyone leave the water until wildlife authorities could remove it.

Wildlife officials arrived and hooked the alligator, but it broke the line, the Lake Arthur police said on Facebook Saturday afternoon. It then left the swimming area.

Police are encouraging people visiting the beach and swimming area to use caution.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Joshua Miller is accused of negligent homicide in a fatal crash in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles man charged with negligent homicide in crash that killed urgent care nurse

Latest News

Deputies: Roseland man wanted for domestic charges
Deputies search for Roseland man accused pouring acid, bleach on victim’s face
Human remains found underneath Amite residence; woman arrested
Tregan Kenneth Citizen
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Jennings convenience store
SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2022