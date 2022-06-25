50/50 Thursdays
Jennings police searching for person of interest in convenience store homicide

(Jennings Police Department)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - The Jennings Police Department is asking for assistance identifying a person of interest in a homicide Friday evening.

The homicide happened around 7:35 p.m. at a convenience store, according to police.

Anyone who has information about the incident or the person in the photo is asked to contact the Jennings Police Department at 337-275-9002.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

