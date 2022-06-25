50/50 Thursdays
Five people shot overnight in New Orleans, including man on Bourbon Street

Five people were shot in four separate incidents during the overnight hours early Saturday...
Five people were shot in four separate incidents during the overnight hours early Saturday (June 25), including a man gunned down on Bourbon Street.(Raycon)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot in four separate incidents during the overnight hours early Saturday (June 25), including a man gunned down on Bourbon Street, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD offered scant details on any of the shootings, including the one in which a man was wounded in the 500 block of Bourbon Street at 3:21 a.m.

Police said the victim, who age was not disclosed, “was involved in a physical altercation with the (four) suspects when one of the suspects produced a gun and shot the victim.” The victim was taken for hospital treatment but his condition was not disclosed. The NOPD did not say whether any suspects had been identified or arrested.

Fifteen minutes later -- at 3:36 a.m. -- another shooting less than a mile away sent a woman to the hospital. Police said she was shot in the 500 block of Natchez Street in downtown’s Central Business District. The NOPD said this shooting also involved four unidentified suspects, who began shooting at the woman as she tried to flee. Police have not said whether the same group of suspects appeared to be involved in the French Quarter and CBD shootings.

Both a man and a woman were wounded in a double shooting in the Plum Orchard section of New Orleans East. Police said the two were approached by “an unknown armed suspect” who shot them around 1:19 a.m. near the intersection of North Coronet and East Coronet courts. Again, police provided no details on the age or conditions of the wounded people.

Earlier, a man was shot in the left knee around 12:14 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and North Derbigny Street in the St. Claude neighborhood. The NOPD did not say whether a suspect had been identified.

