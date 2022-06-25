50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Deputies search for man accused pouring acid, bleach on victim’s face

Deputies: Roseland man wanted for domestic charges
Deputies: Roseland man wanted for domestic charges(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSELAND, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of pouring acid and bleach on someone’s face during a reported domestic violence related incident.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis, James Ballard, 35 is wanted on several charges.

On June 22, deputies responded to a home in Roseland where Ballard allegedly poured acid and Clorox toilet bleach on the victim’s face, causing chemical burns.

Authorities reported the victim also had major bruising to her body, including a punctured lung and a damaged ear drum.

Ballard currently has outstanding warrants for the following charges:

(1) count - Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery

(1) count - Domestic abuse battery - child endangerment

(1) count - Protective order violation

(1) count - false imprisonment

(9) counts - failure to appear

Chief Travis asks that anyone with information on Ballard’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1-800-554-5245, or visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!
Joshua Miller is accused of negligent homicide in a fatal crash in Lake Charles.
Lake Charles man charged with negligent homicide in crash that killed urgent care nurse

Latest News

Tregan Kenneth Citizen
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting outside Jennings convenience store
SWLA Arrest Report - June 24, 2022
Pro-choice protest against ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade
‘My body, my choice’: Protesters gather in Lake Charles against abortion ban
Five people were shot in four separate incidents during the overnight hours early Saturday...
Five people shot overnight in New Orleans, including man on Bourbon Street