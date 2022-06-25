50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

The debate over abortion moves from the court to the states and voters

After the Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade, lawmakers on Capitol Hill tell us what they think about the court’s decision.
By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -The country is reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision that ruled there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

States will now get to decide their own laws surrounding abortion.

“There will be daughters waking up with less rights than their mothers had,” said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.).

Cortez Masto joined protestors outside the Supreme Court Friday, shortly after the opinion came down. She told us she believes the court’s ruling treats women like 2nd class citizens.

“We’ve had over 50 years of women being able to make these decisions. And now it is going to be elected representatives, people making these decisions, government officials making these decisions for women. It’s outrageous,” said Cortez Masto.

The ruling means access to abortion may be more difficult for Americans living in states that regulate or ban the procedure.

Democrats are calling on Americans to elect more pro-choice lawmakers so they can pass legislation that would federally protect abortion access.

Meanwhile, Republicans are celebrating the court’s decision.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas.) believes the court did the right thing. “This decision is an incredible vindication for the Constitution and for the rule of law,” he said.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall (R) also praised the court.

He told us, “So many people worked so hard for years for this moment.”

A moment that is igniting the country and moving the debate over abortion from the court to the states and voters.

More than a dozen states have already passed laws restricting legal access to abortion. Some ban abortion even in cases of incest or rape.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Some US clinics stop doing abortions as ruling takes hold
Supreme Court
Diocese and local organizations respond to overturning of Roe v. Wade
La. AG Jeff Landry reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned.
Local lawmakers issue statements on overturning of Roe v. Wade
Governor signs bill to educate students on eating disorders
Getting to them young is the latest effort to crack down on juvenile crime in Louisiana as...
Lawmakers pass bill that could help prevent juvenile crime