University of the Incarnate Word Staying in the Southland Conference

FRISCO, Texas – The Southland Conference released the following statements after the University of the Incarnate Word announced its intention to stay in the Southland Conference. (The school had previously announced plans to join the Western Athletic Conference.):

“We are thrilled that the University of Incarnate Word is staying in the Southland Conference. With their commitment to building champions in the classroom, competition, and the community, they represent the high standards that our member institutions strive to uphold. The alignment of leadership between UIW’s president, Dr. Thomas Evans, and athletic director, Richard Duran, exemplifies the relationship between the academy and athletics that are vital for overall success in modern collegiate athletics. Winning the Southland’s Commissioner’s Cup for the first time this year is a clear indicator they’re doing something right in San Antonio. Our belief that big things are happening in the Southland is only affirmed by their decision to be part of our exciting future.”

-Chris Grant, Commissioner, Southland Conference

“As the ground continues to shift under the feet of colleges and their athletic programs, the right conference affiliation makes all the difference in the world. The Southland Conference is a collection of like-minded institutions whose shared emphasis on the student-athlete experience allows them to closely collaborate with equal voices on sensible policies that make fiscal, educational and competitive sense. We are delighted that our valued peers at UIW have chosen to remain part of an organization that values them so highly. There are great things in our shared future.”

-Jay Clune, President, Nicholls State University, Chairman, Southland Conference Board of Directors

About the Southland Conference

Founded in Dallas in 1963 and now in its 59th competitive season, the Southland Conference celebrates the academic and competitive achievements of its member institutions and their student-athletes. Based in Frisco, Texas, the league now includes eight members in Louisiana and Texas and sponsors 19 NCAA Division I sports, with NCAA Championships automatic berths in 12 applicable team sports. The Southland Conference has won numerous national championships, including the 2021 NCAA Division I FCS title, and wins regularly in other sports in NCAA postseason play, including the 2021 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. The Conference also features a newly-expanded agreement with ESPN Networks, broadcasting hundreds of competitions each year, and is represented in the national corporate sales marketplace by Van Wagner Sports and Entertainment. The Southland has also served as the host conference for the successful NCAA Division I FCS Championship Game in Frisco since 2011.

