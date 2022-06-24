Two from Texas sentenced for bringing 14-year-old girl to La. to be sex trafficked

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Two people from Texas were sentenced for bringing a 14-year-old girl to Louisiana for sexual purposes.

United States District Judge James David Cain sentenced Kevondric Fezia, 26, of Houston, Texas, to 327 months (27 years, 3 months) in prison and Calista Jenee Winfrey, 23, of Orange, Texas, to 36 months (3 years) in prison. Both will serve 5 years of supervised release after their release. Fezia and Winfrey were also each ordered to pay $3,500 restitution.

Fezia and Winfrey were charged with sex trafficking and attempting to entice a minor to engage in prostitution. Fezia was convicted by a jury in Lafayette following a two-day trial and Winfrey pleaded guilty to sex trafficking in February 2022.

U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown said evidence showed that beginning in November 2020, Fezia recruited minor females to engage in prostitution and began communicating with a 14-year-old girl in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Fezia knew she was a minor, but still attempted to steer her toward prostitution.

The girl ran away with Fezia - on Feb. 13, 2021, he picked her up and brought her to Texas, Brown said.

Fezia and Winfrey brought the girl to a hotel in Beaumont, Texas, where they introduced her to a 16-year-old prostitute working for Fezia.

Winfrey engaged in multiple acts of prostitution in the presence of the girl at the hotel, continually trying to convince her that she should also engage in prostitution, Brown said. Fezia took pictures of of both minor girls and the other prostitutes he was employing, which he posted to his Instagram account as an advertisement, along with a visible geo tag showing where to go to engage in sexual acts with the girls.

When the 14-year-old’s grandmother realized that she had run away, she began looking at the child’s social media accounts and found the communications between her granddaughter and Fezia. She then contacted law enforcement, who were able to identify Fezia and found him at his apartment in Houston, Texas, along with the girl and prostitutes.

Fezia attempted to hide her in the closet, but she and the 16-year-old prostitute were found.

