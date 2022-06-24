50/50 Thursdays
Trooper placed on leave following DWI arrest in Atlanta

Louisiana State Police Troop F
Louisiana State Police Troop F(Louisiana State Police Troop F)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Louisiana State Trooper with Troop D has been placed on leaving following a DWI arrest in Atlanta, Georgia, officials said.

Troop D officials said they were contacted by representatives of the Atlanta Police Department, who said Aubin Young, 34, of Lake Charles, was arrested for DWI and other traffic charges following a traffic stop shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday.

The Atlanta Police Department said an officer saw Young traveling in the wrong direction on the city street, according to Louisiana State Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Troop D. The officer suspected impairment and completed a series of standardized field sobriety tests.

Young, currently assigned to patrol in the Troop D Lake Charles area, has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation with all law enforcement property recovered by the department, Senegal said. Young has been employed with state police since 2017.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

