50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Tesla fire takes more than 4,500 gallons of water to extinguish, crews say

Firefighters in California used thousands of gallons of water to extinguish a Tesla fire that kept reigniting. (Source: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - Firefighters in California had to think outside the box earlier this month when battling a Tesla that caught fire.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports crews were called to a wrecking yard for a Tesla engulfed in flames.

The vehicle had been sitting in the wrecking yard for three weeks, waiting to be dismantled after a crash.

When firefighters arrived, they initially extinguished the flames, but the fire kept reigniting in the car’s battery compartment.

Crews said the Tesla was placed on its side so firefighters could have better access to the battery. But, they ultimately had to create a small pit in the ground and fill it with water to submerge the vehicle and prevent it from continuing to catch fire.

According to the fire district, the pit was filled with about 4,500 gallons of water and limited the runoff of contaminated water.

Crews said this was their first Tesla vehicle fire, and no injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
Louisiana State Police Troop F
Trooper placed on leave following DWI arrest in Atlanta
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden vows abortion fight, assails ‘extreme’ court ruling
FILE - Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, speaks to reporters on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, amid the...
After abortion ruling, critics renew blasts at Sen. Collins