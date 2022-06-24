SWLA Arrest Report - June 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 23, 2022.

Claude Allen Winters, 64, Lake Charles: Public intimidation; terrorizing.

Marcal David Broussard, 55, Sulphur: Bicycle must have reflectors; possession of a Schedule III drug.

Dana Lee Gauthier, 24, DeQuincy: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Curtis Tyler Dodson, 29, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle with a suspended license; broken tail lamps; creation, distribution, or possession of a counterfeit Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Katherine Ann Johns, 53, Sulphur: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nathan Jerrod Johnson, 29, Baton Rouge: Property damage under $1,000; theft under $5,000; burglary; instate detainer.

George Harris III, 25, Lake Charles: Probation violation (7 charges).

Joshua Richard-Christo Heaton, 26, Sulphur: Possession of stolen things under $25,000.

Jeremy Tylor Alston, 25, Longville: Cruelty to juveniles.

Charles Edward Galbreath III, 41, Vinton: Theft under $5,000; contempt of court.

Carl Dwight Matthews Sr., 66, Iowa: Violations of protective orders.

Jerry Alfred III, 54, Gabriel: Attempted burglary.

Ruben Dario Ibarra, 42, Lufkin, TX: Revocation of parole.

Jerry Alfred IV, 30, Gabrial: Attempted burglary.

James Craig Thomas Jr., 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; obstruction of court orders; possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug; violation of a drug-free zone; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony; possession of stolen firearms; failure to signal while turning.

Benedict James Holland, 39, Lake Charles: First offense DWI.

Joshua Lynn Friday, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Larry James Bigelow Jr., 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Joshua Atreyu McClellan, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana.

Leon Felipe Delahoussaye, 20, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Stacey Lynn Carrier, 47, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; battery.

Justin Wade Laughlin, 28, Sulphur: Domestic abuse.

Glen Douglas Calhoun, 58, Iowa: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; failure to signal while turning; broken headlamps on a motor vehicle.

Heather Ann Ardoin, 40, Lake Charles: Identity theft under $1,000 (2 charges); forgery; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Adam Lampton Bland, 44, Raceland: Instate detainer.

Joe Lannis Rideau II, 41, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000.

