SOWELA opens registration for short-term summer training

SOWELA Technical Community College is now registering for multiple short-term training courses this summer. Scholarships are available for those that qualify, and registration is open on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A limited number of training seats are available for the following programs, which will be held at SOWELA’s Main Campus in Lake Charles, La.

Clinical Medical Assistant: The four-month training starts on Tuesday, July 5, and prepares students for employment in care facilities, home health agencies, and hospitals where basic bedside nursing care is needed. After the training program, Medical Assistant students take exams for OSHA-10 Bloodborne Pathogens, Certified Clinical Medical Assistant, Phlebotomy, EKG, and Basic Life Support (CPR).

The class is held Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the cost is $3,999.

Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) Training: The Class A license training program is a comprehensive 245-hour classroom and behind-the-wheel program. Training covers Louisiana Department of Transportation (DOT) rules and regulations, pre-trip inspection, backing pad skills, and on-the-road skills. The seven-week class starts on Monday, July 11.

Students meet Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the cost is $5,125.

The final skills test necessary to receive a state license is administered by state-approved examiners. Completers who obtain their state license are qualified to drive tractor-trailers, dump trucks, tow trucks, delivery trucks, tanker trucks, and flatbed trucks.

Pipeline Technician Training: The 10-week Pipeline Technician program provides classroom instruction and practical shop experience to prepare students for employment in a variety of jobs in the pipeline industry, such as test overfill protection devices, startup of a liquid pipeline, shutdown of a liquid pipeline, rectifier installation, and more.

Class begins Monday, July 25, and meets Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $2,500.

Culinary Fundamentals: This three-week program starts Monday, August 22, and prepares students to enter the hospitality industry as entry-level cooks. Successful students earn two nationally recognized certifications, including the American Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute’s (AHLEI) Certified Kitchen Cook and the National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe Manager Certification. Up to 9 hours of credit may be applied toward SOWELA’s Associate of Applied Science degree in Culinary Arts.

Day and evening classes are available, and the cost is $1,250.

HVAC Training: The 18-week program includes residential and commercial heating, ventilation, and air condition training. Successful completers earn 10 hours of OSHA-authorized training, as well as NCCER and HVAC certifications and are prepared to test for the EPA Universal 608 license and Ready to Work NATE certification.

Students meet Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The cost of the program is $5,575.

