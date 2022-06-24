50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Read the full Supreme Court opinion that overturns Roe v. Wade

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Supreme Court on Friday struck down the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion. The decision by the court’s conservative majority overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling and is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, the Associated Press says.

With the decision, the Supreme Court published a 200+ page document detailing why.

You can read the full opinion below. It includes the Full Opinion of the Court by Justice Alito, Concurring Opinions by Justice Thomas, Justice Roberts, and Justice Kavanaugh, and the Dissenting Opinion.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed gun violence and the special session starting this week focused...
Gov. John Bel Edwards reacts to overturning of abortion law
Louisiana Clinic
Louisiana impacts of Roe v. Wade reversal
Congressman Mike Johnson responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned.
Congressman Mike Johnson responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned
Congressman Clay Higgins responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned.
Congressman Clay Higgins responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned
A Leesville man is accused of chaining his fiancee in the bedroom. Robert Allen McCrary, 30, is...
Leesville man accused of chaining fiancee in bedroom