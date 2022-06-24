50/50 Thursdays
Public hearing on hurricane recovery to be held in Lake Charles
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Office of Community Development will be hosting a public hearing in Lake Charles on June 28, 2022, to give additional information to residents about the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance program.

The meeting will focus on sharing what resources are available and outline what steps residents can take to receive assistance.

Officials will also be collecting public comments on the action plan amendment for Louisiana’s hurricane recovery.

Additionally, the Community Development office is encouraging homeowners affected by Hurricanes Laura and Delta to take the program survey at www.restore.la.gov which is the first step towards receiving assistance from the program.

The hearing will be at 6 p.m. in the Allen P. August Multi-Purpose Center at 2000 Moeling St. Lake Charles, LA 70601.

