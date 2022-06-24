50/50 Thursdays
Pelicans pick Australia’s Dyson Daniels of G-League Ignite

FILE - Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, plays against Team Payton during a...
FILE - Team Barry's Dyson Daniels, of the G League Ignite, plays against Team Payton during a semifinal of the NBA basketball Rising Stars event, Feb. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. Daniels is among a growing number of players who are bypassing college basketball to pursue alternate routes toward their goal of playing in the NBA. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Jesse Brooks, Madeline Adams and FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the No. 8 pick overall, the Pelicans have selected guard Dyson Daniels of G-League Ignite.

Ahead of tonight’s NBA Draft, the Pelicans were in a “good position”, already set to fill their final open roster spot with Daniels.

The Pelicans finished last season below .500 but a dramatic season turnaround put them in a position to qualify for the Play-In Tournament. After winning two elimination games, the Pelicans entered the playoffs as the No. 8 seed in the West, pushing top-seeded Phoenix to 6 games before falling in a best-of-7 series.

Now that 2019 No.1 overall pick and superstar Zion Williamson is expected to be in shape and healthy for the upcoming season, expectations are at an all-time high for the Willie Green-coached squad that thrived under the play of Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum.

What else is unconventional for the Pelicans is that they are adding a lottery pick as a returning playoff team thanks to acquiring the pick in the 2019 Anthony Davis trade and because the Lakers missed the postseason.

Dyson Daniels - G - G-League Ignite

A name the Pelicans have consistently been linked to is Dyson Daniels. The 19-year-old Australian prospect excelled playing for the G-League’s Ignite, particularly on the defensive end of the floor. Look for the Pels to try to maximize their second unit defense by pairing him in the backcourt with Jose Alvarado and rolling out forwards Jaxson Hayes, Trey Murphy III, and Larry Nance Jr.

Daniels is 6′8 with a 6′10 wingspan and an imposing physical force. He lacks in 3-pt. shooting, averaging about 25 percent from deep, but with a plethora of offensive firepower concentrated in the starting lineup, and sniper Murphy off of the bench, maximizing the defense could prove to be the way to go. Daniels’ offensive game is also not inept and comes with a strong basketball IQ.

