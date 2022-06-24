Naked woman crashes car into Mary Lee Donuts location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman crashed a car into a doughnut shop early Friday, June 24, officials reported.

According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the Mary Lee Donuts on O’Neal Lane and the woman was nude at the time of the crash.

She reportedly tried to run away and attacked EMS personnel during the incident.

Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital. (Jane Bae)

After laying in the street, the woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated for mental issues.

According to a store employee, no one was at the business during the time of the crash, which occurred around 2 a.m.

