50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Naked woman crashes car into Mary Lee Donuts location

Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital.
Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital.(Jane Bae)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman crashed a car into a doughnut shop early Friday, June 24, officials reported.

According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the Mary Lee Donuts on O’Neal Lane and the woman was nude at the time of the crash.

She reportedly tried to run away and attacked EMS personnel during the incident.

Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital.
Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital.(Jane Bae)

After laying in the street, the woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated for mental issues.

According to a store employee, no one was at the business during the time of the crash, which occurred around 2 a.m.

Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital.
Emergency officials say one person was taken to the hospital.(Jane Bae)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to ICE, “Operation Lost Souls” recovered 70 missing children who range in ages from...
70 missing children recovered from human trafficking operation in Texas, ICE says
Sulphur police investigating body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur.
Police: Body found on Ruth Street in Sulphur
A Calcasieu high school teacher is accused of inappropriately touching a student during a...
High school teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
A memorial has been set up at the intersection where 18-year-old Jesse Harmon was killed in an...
Sulphur police: Vehicle traveling ‘well in excess’ of speed limit seconds before fatal crash
The St Jude Dream Home tickets are on sale now!
St. Jude Dream Home Tickets Sold Out!

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards discussed gun violence and the special session starting this week focused...
Gov. John Bel Edwards reacts to overturning of abortion law
Louisiana Clinic
Louisiana impacts of Roe v. Wade reversal
Congressman Mike Johnson responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned.
Congressman Mike Johnson responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned
Congressman Clay Higgins responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned.
Congressman Clay Higgins responds to Roe v. Wade being overturned
A Leesville man is accused of chaining his fiancee in the bedroom. Robert Allen McCrary, 30, is...
Leesville man accused of chaining fiancee in bedroom