Naked woman crashes car into Mary Lee Donuts location
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A woman crashed a car into a doughnut shop early Friday, June 24, officials reported.
According to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the Mary Lee Donuts on O’Neal Lane and the woman was nude at the time of the crash.
She reportedly tried to run away and attacked EMS personnel during the incident.
After laying in the street, the woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated for mental issues.
According to a store employee, no one was at the business during the time of the crash, which occurred around 2 a.m.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
