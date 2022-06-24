Lake Charles man sentenced for sexual exploitation of children

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was sentenced to 27 years and 3 months in federal prison for taking photographs of a child.

Mickey Dewayne Williams, 43, also received lifetime supervision.

Texas law enforcement officers received a report in March 2021 that Williams had videotaped a minor child who was naked in the bathtub, according to U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown.

Brown said Williams admitted to law enforcement officers that he had taken photos of the child while they were in Louisiana.

Williams was on supervised release for child pornography at the time of the incident, having been convicted in Louisiana in 2014.

